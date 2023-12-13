Covenant Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $311,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. 251,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

