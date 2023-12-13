Covenant Partners LLC Sells 649 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.80. The company had a trading volume of 309,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $160.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

