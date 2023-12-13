Covenant Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,604,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 414.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 900,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after acquiring an additional 725,540 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.17. 2,171,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,817,225. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.