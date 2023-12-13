Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Position Lifted by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 788,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.75.

NASDAQ:CACC traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $475.63. 7,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,263. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $576.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.88 by ($2.18). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.68 million. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

