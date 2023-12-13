CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 3%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.26 and last traded at $56.37. 401,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,479,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.