Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 975,900 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the November 15th total of 578,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

CROMF stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

