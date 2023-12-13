Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Trimmed by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 202.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $123,506,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after buying an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at $51,301,458.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

