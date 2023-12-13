CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. 1,690,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,000,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

