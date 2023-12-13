CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 342.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6,828.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 199,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,866.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

