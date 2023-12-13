CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Eversource Energy comprises 1.0% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $87.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.69.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

