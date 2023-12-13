CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,555 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $201,358,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

