CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,050 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $221.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

