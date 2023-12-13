CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires Shares of 850 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.0% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $972.79 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $949.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $939.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

