CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys Shares of 21,220 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Dell Technologies comprises 1.4% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $76.09. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 146.30% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

