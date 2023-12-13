CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,900 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

