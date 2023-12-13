CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $1.07 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Synopsys makes up about 1.3% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $571.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $506.80 and a 200-day moving average of $467.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $571.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

