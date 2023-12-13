CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $452,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90,980 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,662,000 after acquiring an additional 98,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

