CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $731,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Albertsons Companies makes up about 0.9% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ACI opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

