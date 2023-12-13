CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,500 shares of company stock worth $23,597,850 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.21 and a 200-day moving average of $140.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.