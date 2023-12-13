CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,300 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average is $111.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

