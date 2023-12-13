CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,600 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $308,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.74. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,140 shares of company stock worth $34,253,951. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

