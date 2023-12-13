CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes $344,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

