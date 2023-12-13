CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes $963,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Target accounts for 1.2% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

