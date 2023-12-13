CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

