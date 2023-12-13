CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,900 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,146,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.