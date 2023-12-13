CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the November 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

