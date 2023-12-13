CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVSFree Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

