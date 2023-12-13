CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

