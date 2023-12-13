CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.94. 2,248,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,662,310. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

