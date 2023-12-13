Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.27 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Further Reading

