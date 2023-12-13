D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.79. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 276,366 shares traded.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.38 million, a PE ratio of -174.83 and a beta of 2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

