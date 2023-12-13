Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Hook Mill Capital Partners LP

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up 1.6% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $161.07 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.90. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

