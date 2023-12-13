De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) versus Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Financial Survey

De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for De Grey Mining and Dundee Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score De Grey Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.28%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than De Grey Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio De Grey Mining N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -184.33 Dundee Precious Metals $569.79 million 2.19 $35.92 million $0.90 7.58

This table compares De Grey Mining and Dundee Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dundee Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than De Grey Mining. De Grey Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dundee Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares De Grey Mining and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets De Grey Mining N/A N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals 27.60% 16.21% 14.00%

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats De Grey Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About De Grey Mining

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia. The company also holds interests in exploration and development properties in Ecuador, Serbia, and Canada. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

