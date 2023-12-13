Dean Capital Management Acquires 2,265 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 262.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.