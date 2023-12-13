Dean Capital Management Acquires 4,110 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth accounts for approximately 2.2% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 0.7 %

EQC stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.29.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

