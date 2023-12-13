Dean Capital Management Acquires 8,635 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,214,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,214,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 95,520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 1,050,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after buying an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About SSR Mining

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.