Dean Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Calavo Growers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of CVGW opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.90 million, a PE ratio of -121.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

