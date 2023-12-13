Dean Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,444 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $2,253,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,713,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $937,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.