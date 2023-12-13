Dean Capital Management Decreases Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dean Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust comprises about 2.6% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 484.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Further Reading

