Dean Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $65.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.03.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.