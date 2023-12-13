Dean Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Camden National accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAC. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Camden National by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Camden National by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,598,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

Camden National Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAC opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $516.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Camden National had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Camden National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.