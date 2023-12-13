Dean Capital Management Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the quarter. Brady comprises approximately 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.06% of Brady worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Brady by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $58.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

