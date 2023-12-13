Dean Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Spire makes up approximately 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE SR opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.44%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

