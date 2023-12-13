Dean Capital Management Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Dean Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Sensient Technologies makes up 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,561,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,885,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,138,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,010,000 after buying an additional 102,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $149,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

View Our Latest Report on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SXT opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.