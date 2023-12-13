Dean Capital Management Has $2.05 Million Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Dean Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Standard Motor Products accounts for about 2.6% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.25% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 71.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard Motor Products news, CEO Eric Sills sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $88,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Sills sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $88,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $43,308.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,968.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,652 shares of company stock worth $300,720. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $817.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMP

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.