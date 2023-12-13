Dean Capital Management Has $458,000 Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.32 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

