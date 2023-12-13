Dean Capital Management Increases Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. CSG Systems International comprises approximately 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of CSG Systems International worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.2 %

CSGS stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $266.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.90%. Equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGS. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSGS

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.