Dean Capital Management Invests $1.46 Million in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. PJT Partners comprises about 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.09% of PJT Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $98.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

