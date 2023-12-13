Dean Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,176 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 313,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

