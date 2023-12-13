Dean Capital Management Purchases 776 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $14,305,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock worth $306,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

