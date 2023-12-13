Dean Capital Management Raises Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,549 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. QCR comprises approximately 1.5% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QCR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of QCR by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

QCR Price Performance

QCRH stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $914.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. QCR had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Insider Activity

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,864. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

